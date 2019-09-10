American Tower Reit (AMT) Position Held by Charter Trust Company; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.27 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 58,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 7,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 2.83M shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,410 shares to 45,682 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Mngmt invested in 14,639 shares. Moreover, Cognios Lc has 1.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,965 shares. Edgestream Prns LP reported 9,806 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 644,044 shares. 1.45M were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Co. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 3.98 million shares. Nbt Bank N A has 1.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 123,406 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 1.03% or 281,354 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Assocs holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 56,148 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Com owns 15,519 shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 922,197 are owned by Conning. Fred Alger Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Liability invested in 7,761 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 3,980 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,493 shares to 122,510 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,461 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc owns 6,004 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.69% or 100,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 84 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Braun Stacey Assoc invested in 81,090 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,673 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 0.03% or 7,495 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt accumulated 5.61% or 69,868 shares. Moreover, First In has 0.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,849 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 664,680 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,295 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsr Llc invested in 0.34% or 4,517 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 17,856 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.71% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).