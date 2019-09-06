American Tower Reit (AMT) Position Has Upped by Bartlett & Co; Northeast Financial Consultants Cut Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Declined

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in American Tower Reit Inc (AMT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92 million, up from 140,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in American Tower Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 1.81 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 15.94M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.