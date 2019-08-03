American Tower Reit (AMT) Holding Has Increased by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Sq Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $144.32 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 18,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79M shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 763,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 672,007 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.65M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,564 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Il holds 2.94% or 131,791 shares in its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan & Com Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company holds 38,969 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 23,264 shares. 35,056 were accumulated by Lipe And Dalton. Advisory Alpha, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,420 shares. Aldebaran holds 23,555 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. 121,024 were accumulated by Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Company. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Co owns 28,566 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,513 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd reported 3,441 shares. Duff Phelps Comm reported 41,620 shares stake. Kidder Stephen W reported 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Apple Reports Late on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple’s Recent Downgrade Doesn’t Bother Me At All – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,060 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).