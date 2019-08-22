American Tower New (Put) (AMT) Holder Jefferies Group Cut Position by $689,500; Scotia Capital Decreased Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $1.56 Million

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 13,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 5,530 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 18,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.49. About 1.83M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (Put) (AMT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $227.38. About 1.21 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 60,738 shares to 234,508 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 95,473 shares. Amer Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 8,095 shares. Cibc Markets invested in 0.02% or 22,167 shares. Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability reported 111,812 shares. First Republic stated it has 382,467 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Us Bancorp De owns 954,955 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 1.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 27.46 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 155,537 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 326 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,316 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk invested in 0.29% or 407,468 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,798 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 52,871 shares. Atria Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,859 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Loews Corp invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ameritas Investment Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,525 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.39% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 1.90M are owned by Kiltearn Partners Llp. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Washington Trust Commercial Bank accumulated 1,381 shares. Stifel accumulated 0% or 8,521 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 10,791 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 15,068 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.35% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,806 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 13,132 shares to 25,847 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).