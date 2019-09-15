American Tower New Com (AMT) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $336,600 as Market Value Rose; Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lifted Holding by $4.21 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 200,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.29 million, up from 840,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 439,076 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 196.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $509,000, up from 838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.48M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 70,920 shares to 27,304 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 20,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,957 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

