American Tower New Com (AMT) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Raised Holding by $1.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Awm Investment Company Has Increased Holding in Infusystem Holdings (INFU) by $620,368 as Market Valuation Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 47.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 18,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.99M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 155,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Infusystem Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 18,080 shares traded. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) has risen 40.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.96% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM – WILL NOMINATE TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – InfuSystems 4Q Loss $18M; 21/03/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS HOLDER MESON CAPITAL TO SEEK TALKS; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS DELIVERED LETTER TO INFUSYSTEM NOMINATING SLATE OF SIX DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ InfuSystem Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFU); 13/03/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – RECORDED A “NON-CASH EXPENSE” OF $11.4 MLN IN QTR DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – SEEK TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS’ MANAGEMENT, BOARD REGARDING STRATEGIC,OPERATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – MORRIS STILL PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE W/INFU; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems to Nominate Terry Armstrong and Ronald Peele as Independent Directors for Election to Board; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS REPORTS 4.7 PCT STAKE IN INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING

Since June 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $413,822 activity. AWM Investment Company – Inc. bought $78,926 worth of stock. Sansone Christopher R. also bought $136,938 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) on Thursday, August 22.