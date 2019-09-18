American Tower New Com (AMT) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Its Position by $516,528; Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.39 Million

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 1.63M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 2,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 92,941 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, down from 95,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $221.86. About 385,653 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T S&P500 Eql Wgt by 24,017 shares to 41,916 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 8,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (NASDAQ:ADP).