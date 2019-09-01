American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose While Telos Capital Management Trimmed by $1.56 Million Its Stake; Advisory Services Network Position in Green Dot (GDOT) Has Lowered by $582,300

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 9,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67,000, down from 10,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 616,560 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,260 shares. Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 88,732 shares. Maryland-based Lasalle Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company has 2,050 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 10,652 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank has 1,225 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 18,165 shares. 60,000 are held by Cincinnati Insurance. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.58% or 95,473 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 310,641 shares. The Oregon-based Becker Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Koshinski Asset has 3,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,082 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.37% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 43,673 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares to 85,244 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green Dot +2.5% as Guggenheim turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.