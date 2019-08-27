American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose While Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cut Stake by $343,000

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 1,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 3,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $251.69. About 214,841 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 20,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 535,932 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 18.43M shares stake. Sei Com stated it has 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Peconic Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nbt Savings Bank N A New York accumulated 1,340 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 5,941 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 116,449 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 9,054 are owned by Griffin Asset Management Inc. 344 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability. Cypress Cap Management Limited Co (Wy) has 19 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv, a New York-based fund reported 25,991 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability reported 54,247 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Washington Tru Communications has invested 0.72% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lmr Prns Llp invested in 0.06% or 6,035 shares. Motley Fool Asset Llc reported 1.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 17,130 shares to 70,845 shares, valued at $20.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 85,706 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 15,932 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1.70 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 350,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.15% or 110,038 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 11,886 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 44,722 shares. Profund Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 457,498 shares. California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Montag A Associate has 3,420 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc owns 1,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 27,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Communications Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,050 shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 188,969 shares to 721,125 shares, valued at $58.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 20,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).