American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose While Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut Position; As Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Its Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 8,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 130,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 139,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 55,487 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 20,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 48,924 shares to 101,918 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,700 were accumulated by Lincoln Limited Liability Corporation. Philadelphia Tru has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,583 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 1.38% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.98% or 34,678 shares. Ameriprise owns 4.54 million shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Mgmt Us invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.6% or 2.80M shares. Cornerstone invested in 0.03% or 1,505 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,379 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 326 shares. Hartford Management invested in 0.32% or 56,313 shares. 6.36 million were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corp De.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 2,760 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,091 are held by Captrust Finance Advisors. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 1,617 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). 21,650 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Llc. 127,271 were reported by Banc Funds Company Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Steinberg Glob Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 151,300 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 1,780 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc accumulated 7,583 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 35,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 727,457 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 969,171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 56,840 shares to 353,350 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.70 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.