American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose While Alexandria Capital Has Trimmed by $992,092 Its Stake; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Mengis Capital Management Lifted Stake

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Inv Management Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 429 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190 shares. King Wealth reported 2.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Co reported 59,043 shares. Whale Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 187,396 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.82% stake. Reliance Of Delaware owns 1,681 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 194 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,370 shares to 28,041 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 36,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 461,093 were reported by National Pension Serv. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kames Cap Public Limited has 449,304 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De has 6.36M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Com invested in 61,830 shares or 2.57% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.71% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated reported 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Archford Strategies Llc has 5,269 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 4,200 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 182,831 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). M Secs owns 1,142 shares. Wendell David Associate accumulated 1.42% or 46,142 shares.