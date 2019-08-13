American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose While Bruni J V & Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $27.68 Million; Darsana Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $23.25 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 868,763 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 2.46M shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Gru holds 0.06% or 99,307 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 58,532 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 112,756 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 1,589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Com owns 6,424 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Quantitative Mgmt Limited has invested 0.2% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ithaka Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.9% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). United Cap Advisers Lc invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Maryland-based Sol Management has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Drexel Morgan Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,826 shares. Hbk Invests Lp owns 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 11,845 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability has 110,215 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 112.78 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 900 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,042 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 15 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 27,015 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Blair William Company Il owns 558,141 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Com invested 1.87% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fifth Third National Bank holds 97,366 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.14% or 364,955 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 174,244 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 354,288 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison And Prns Inc has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ipswich Mgmt Co has 2,820 shares.

