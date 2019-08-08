American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose While American Trust Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $578,195; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Omers Administration Lowered Stake

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 104,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 544,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.04 million, down from 649,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $288.62. About 538,559 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 11,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $220.75. About 842,009 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate LP has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 30,597 shares. Charles Schwab has 2.15M shares. Spectrum Grp, a Indiana-based fund reported 145 shares. Schmidt P J stated it has 14,755 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement has 0.37% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Com reported 3.73% stake. Fmr Lc stated it has 22.82M shares. 2,658 were reported by Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc. Commerce Bank owns 18,288 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Yale stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fragasso Gru invested in 0.66% or 15,804 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 85,900 shares stake. 457,171 were accumulated by Resolution. Harber Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,502 shares stake.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 40,500 shares to 55,600 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 21,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).