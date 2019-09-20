American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose While Edgewood Management Has Cut Position by $10.73 Million; Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Shares Rose While Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $7.93 Million

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 52,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.47 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 billion, down from 8.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $227.07. About 2.26 million shares traded or 25.10% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 903,140 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV)

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 14,605 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $1.56B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares to 176,003 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 11,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

