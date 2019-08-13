American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lifted Its Position; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stock Value Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased by $4.20 Million Its Stake

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 505,076 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 16,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 104,824 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, up from 88,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.1. About 1.72M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

