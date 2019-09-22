American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose While Broad Run Investment Management Cut Its Position by $31.88 Million; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Its Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising (LAMR) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 8,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 478,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.60 million, down from 486,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 524,960 shares traded or 57.75% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 156,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.36M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.99 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,696 shares to 219,344 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 23,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amn Healthcare Servi (NYSE:AHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.09% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 12,627 shares. M&T Bank & Trust holds 6,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,528 shares. 3,390 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 59 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 226,669 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 70,131 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,121 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Suntrust Banks owns 3,880 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 8,053 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Advsr Limited accumulated 292,096 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 32,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 17,103 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. De Burlo Gp Inc Inc accumulated 2.83% or 70,820 shares. Csu Producer Resource Inc accumulated 4,800 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 67,194 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.93% or 21,695 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.86% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Caxton stated it has 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 130,304 shares. Markel invested in 0.11% or 35,500 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,630 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 1,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 206 shares. 1,316 are held by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Boys Arnold has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).