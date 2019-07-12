American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose While Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $20.79 Million; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 5,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $209.26. About 1.37M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 1.57 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million on Tuesday, January 22.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares to 88,727 shares, valued at $467.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18.43 million are held by State Street Corp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,068 shares. James Invest Rech reported 645 shares. 2,295 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Df Dent & Inc holds 2.44% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 623,953 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management accumulated 0.01% or 91 shares. 8,192 were reported by Accuvest Glob Advsr. Philadelphia Trust holds 1,583 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc holds 9,086 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 350,983 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.6% or 2.80M shares. Honeywell stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ca reported 3.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

