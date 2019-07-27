American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose While Howland Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Tsp Capital Management Group Boosted Its Holding in Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) by $1.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 95,161 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,686 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.79M, down from 256,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,555 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,588 shares. Herald Mngmt holds 1.1% or 550,000 shares. 16,750 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Lc. Group One Trading LP accumulated 3,541 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 8 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 1,075 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Lc reported 10,400 shares stake. Art Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 12,244 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 30,735 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 77 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,964 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited reported 2,899 shares stake. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invests has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fairview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 68,245 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.39% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,840 shares. Howard Hughes Institute invested 1.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Congress Asset Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 61,908 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc owns 75,550 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 63,271 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,725 shares. Crestwood Grp Llc holds 0.06% or 4,025 shares in its portfolio. 4,917 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 44,886 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Inc accumulated 1,282 shares. Andra Ap reported 28,800 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,577 shares to 106,619 shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 62,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc.