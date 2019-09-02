American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose While Ems Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lifted Holding by $3.31 Million

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 43,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 160,136 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, up from 116,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Grand Jean Capital holds 5.61% or 69,868 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsr Corporation holds 0.56% or 255,222 shares. Perkins Coie invested in 13,336 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). East Coast Asset Ltd Liability invested in 19,995 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 71,220 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 4.64% or 1.55 million shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,260 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 1.47 million shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 339,008 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.23% or 11,409 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,510 shares to 78,598 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,453 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.