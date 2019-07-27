American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose While Claar Advisors Cut Its Position; British Columbia Investment Management Upped Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $655,323

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 3,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,093 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 109,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.56 million shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 168,766 shares to 339,388 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 23,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,142 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $47.57 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Parini Michael sold $658,674. $6.01 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. ALTSHULER DAVID had sold 4,126 shares worth $780,598. Silva Paul M sold $794,273 worth of stock or 4,247 shares. 18,309 shares valued at $3.41 million were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4.

