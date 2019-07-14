American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Barr E S & Co Has Trimmed Its Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Position by $338,215

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 1,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,110 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 106,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $174.75. About 85,771 shares traded or 44.51% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares to 520,744 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 3,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL).

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enstar Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Reinsurance of $0.5 Billion of Zurich’s Legacy A&E Business – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Novartis CEO sees chance to accelerate profit margin target – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company owns 2,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,323 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Denali Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 24 shares. Bb&T Corp invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 386,919 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 4,732 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 5,061 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 891,905 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 3,815 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 4,928 shares. Akre Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.84% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The accumulated 0% or 7,903 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.38% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares to 98,037 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: A High-Yield Super SWAN You Can Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CareTrust REIT a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Co stated it has 2,820 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division invested in 0% or 302 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Ww Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,167 shares. Private Trust Na has 0.55% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 13,486 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 4,533 shares. Becker Management stated it has 2,480 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.05% or 63,860 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fiduciary Trust accumulated 71,718 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated has 1.45 million shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Crestwood Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1,791 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.69% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability invested in 1.46% or 106,214 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $526,760 worth of stock was sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45M.