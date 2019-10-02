American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Skylands Capital Lowered Position; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Spc Financial Cut Its Holding

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, down from 69,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $220.5. About 88,823 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 168,481 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.44 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $496.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 20,533 shares to 342,992 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 8,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,148 were reported by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 895 shares. Sns Group Limited Com invested in 0.26% or 14,602 shares. U S Investors Inc accumulated 0.31% or 6,500 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited reported 177,509 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 405 shares. 5,602 were reported by Park Natl Oh. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 3.74M shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aqr Cap Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mount Lucas Management Lp reported 94,243 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 2,024 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,537 are held by Ftb. Rhode Island-based Compton Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,606 were reported by Apriem Advisors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 27,840 shares. Liberty Capital Management has 2.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested 3.78% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 6,337 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 0.2% or 16,090 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legacy Private Trust reported 1,520 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Company reported 2,698 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 18.37M shares. 10,099 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 96,472 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.44M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lmr Llp has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Field & Main Bank & Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

