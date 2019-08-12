American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Landstar System (LSTR) Holder First Quadrant LP Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc (LSTR) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 17,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 31,291 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 48,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Landstar System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.44. About 260,561 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 5,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 255,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29 million, down from 260,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap invested in 5,665 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 41,080 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 204,694 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed has invested 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 228,238 shares. Logan Capital Management Incorporated owns 18,165 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H Incorporated has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Westpac Bk has 242,236 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP holds 0.36% or 55,882 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 12,988 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 11,411 shares. 95,473 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Colony Group Incorporated Lc invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 165,078 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $269.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 84,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.84M for 18.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,026 shares to 57,183 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 19,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

