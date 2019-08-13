American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder North American Management Decreased Holding by $350,660 as Share Value Rose; Pinnacle Holdings Holding in Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) Has Cut by $470.47 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) by 91.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 197,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.19% . The hedge fund held 17,529 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.72M, down from 215,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Navios Maritime Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 134,385 shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) has declined 32.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NM News: 16/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME SUBMITS CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT IPO REGISTRATION; 09/03/2018 Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces $30.0 Million Private Placement; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC NMCI.NFF – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Navios Midstream At ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s places Navios Acquisition on negative outlook; corporate family at B3; 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime: Notified by NYSE That It Was No Longer in Compliance With Listing Standards; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS REPORTS PURCHASE OF THREE CONTAINERS; 14/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Completes Acquisition of Containership; 15/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC NM.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 76,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 78,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 868,763 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,169 shares to 187,558 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 302 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 44,886 shares. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,430 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.99% or 32,222 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 49,504 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Cls Invests reported 272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avenir Corp, -based fund reported 614,169 shares. State Street reported 18.43M shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 6,445 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New York-based Muzinich And Communications has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Livingston Grp Asset Comm (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,162 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 68,596 shares. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated owns 675 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 231 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Advanced Micro Devices: Playing for Scale – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.: Preferred Tender Offer Price Increase Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of the Series G ADS Exchange Offer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.