American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Cut Holding by $427,293; Stadium Capital Management Trimmed Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake by $817,480

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $224.31. About 2.01M shares traded or 15.40% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 355,264 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48 million shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Surviving A Bad Stock Pick: Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Rise and Fall of Shutterfly Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shutterfly Acquisition News: SFLY Stock Surges on Takeover Talk – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr owns 8,608 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.87M shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.33% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 858,312 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,016 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 117,522 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De stated it has 28,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 52,551 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 18,580 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 21,645 shares. 107,504 were accumulated by Invesco. Rothschild Asset Us Incorporated holds 19,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 805,100 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Liability Co. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 112,953 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 728,799 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Davenport And Lc stated it has 996,063 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 54,247 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 6,000 were accumulated by Covey Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.18% or 40,368 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 44,080 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.06% or 28,111 shares. Cap Intl Sarl owns 0.87% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 35,302 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 1.62% or 856,760 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc reported 3.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Honeywell International holds 0.86% or 11,135 shares.