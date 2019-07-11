American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Holding; Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Heronetta Management LP Lifted Its Position

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 1.20 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 924,182 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Look At Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest In Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.55M shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 85,122 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.23% or 2,700 shares. First Business Fincl Serv holds 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 5,021 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Co accumulated 43,451 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 2,165 shares. Gradient Ltd Company stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,054 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oregon-based Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Girard Partners Limited accumulated 0.9% or 24,536 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Have Big-Time Upside in the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces 2018 Schedules K-1 Available – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Targa Resources Stock Tanked 15% in November – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Follow The Billionaires Part 7: Soros Funds Dividend Dogs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 142,775 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 21,767 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 7,896 shares. The Texas-based Eagle Glob Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.72% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jennison Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.20 million shares. Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 11,963 shares. 14,700 were reported by Oppenheimer. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 107,480 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 162,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 28,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 58,916 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,855 shares. Bard Assocs invested in 29,127 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 6,372 shares.