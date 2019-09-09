American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Position as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 16.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 49,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 339,008 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.81M, down from 388,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $226.62. About 1.34M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,215 shares to 9,710 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 6,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis reported 40,366 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 379,811 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,179 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability reported 8,592 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marsico Capital holds 2.77% or 652,121 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 153,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,027 shares. Heritage reported 391,276 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Advisors Group Lc invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stillwater Ltd Co has 6,992 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Check Cap Ca has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arizona State Retirement System reported 1.50 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Aviva Plc has invested 0.55% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bartlett And Limited Liability has invested 1.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Daiwa Sb accumulated 0.01% or 230 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company Ltd owns 1.48% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 140,054 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 21,316 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 100,000 shares. Headinvest Limited Com has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Farmers & Merchants has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 119 shares in its portfolio. 140,801 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. Barometer Capital Mgmt reported 81,082 shares stake. Zimmer Prtn LP invested 0.87% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.2% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc holds 3,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15,000 shares to 95,300 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).