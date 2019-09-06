American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $25.18 Million; Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Cadence Bank Na Has Lowered by $1.34 Million Its Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 127,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 140,054 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, down from 267,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.75. About 1.73M shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 55,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has 29,382 shares. Zacks Invest Management has 617,241 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 1.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Freestone Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% or 30,644 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru has invested 2.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,680 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc. Curbstone Fincl Corp reported 30,786 shares. Advisory Services Net has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South State Corp holds 1.68% or 116,771 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Lc has 3,485 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% or 6,536 shares. Somerset accumulated 2.42% or 32,873 shares. 18,429 are owned by Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 28,221 shares to 125,505 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).