American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Stake by $1.82 Million as Valuation Rose; Chatham Capital Group Cut Its Copart (CPRT) Holding as Stock Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 131,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.81 million, down from 140,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $220.28. About 384,634 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 18,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 41,292 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, down from 60,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 710,154 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co owns 15,440 shares. 18,164 are held by Oppenheimer. 25,357 are owned by Legacy Private. Northeast Investment invested in 0.02% or 3,610 shares. Weybosset Rech & Management Limited Liability Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 237,587 shares. Principal Fincl Group stated it has 7.19M shares. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Suvretta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 722,000 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 33,623 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 422,841 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Prudential Plc owns 5,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Regal Advsr has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 2,908 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,810 shares to 124,532 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).