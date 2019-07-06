American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose; Psagot Investment House LTD Stake in Insperity (Nsp) (NSP) Has Decreased by $1.62 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,502 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 51,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Insperity (Nsp) (NSP) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Insperity (Nsp) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $127.15. About 150,874 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. SARVADI PAUL J had sold 30,000 shares worth $3.76 million. The insider MINCKS JAY E sold $1.02 million. RAWSON RICHARD G had sold 55,834 shares worth $6.98M. Shares for $250,000 were sold by ALLISON JAMES D on Monday, February 11.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aquantia Corp by 662,103 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $27.94 million for 46.07 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 28,829 shares to 262,100 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

