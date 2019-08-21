American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Fragasso Group Increased Its Position by $438,916 as Share Price Rose; Altfest L J & Company Raised Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $372,700

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 7,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 16,337 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 8,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 5.10M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 13,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $226.75. About 867,398 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,929 shares to 10,427 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,684 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.05% or 1,661 shares. Private Tru Na holds 11,237 shares. 39,114 are owned by Garrison Asset Ltd Liability. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,035 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 21,430 shares. 5,103 are held by Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated. Lincoln holds 0.01% or 3,872 shares in its portfolio. Polen Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Klingenstein Fields & Company Llc stated it has 253,121 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Bollard Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,750 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sumitomo Life holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 47,393 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cheviot Value Lc invested in 2.3% or 51,993 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio.

