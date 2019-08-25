American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Fragasso Group Has Lifted Position by $438,916 as Valuation Rose; Check Capital Management Has Decreased Its Autozone (AZO) Stake as Share Value Rose

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 72.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 3,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 13,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 44,768 shares to 96,968 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 34,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,192 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares to 2,480 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS).

