American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Boosted Stake

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09 million shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 1,505 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 4.64% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1.55M shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 48,850 shares. East Coast Asset Management Llc accumulated 19,995 shares. Groesbeck Nj stated it has 1,350 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,413 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 11,809 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.14% or 125,716 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 370,841 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company owns 1,557 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 7,495 shares. Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,844 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 294,410 shares. Duncker Streett Inc has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) by 2,014 shares to 93,745 shares, valued at $35.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Is Why We Bought Anworth Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marijuana Company IIPR’s Earnings Call: 4 Things Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LTC Properties Looks Overvalued With Negative Sector Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares to 118,725 shares, valued at $27.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.