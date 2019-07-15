American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Lowered Position by $255.98 Million; Par Capital Management Has Lifted Davita (DVA) Position by $44.28 Million; Shares Declined

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 820,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.57 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 1.32 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 9.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.6. About 960,148 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.34 million shares to 7.76 million shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45M. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 7,243 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.73M shares to 314,900 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 54,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,864 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DaVita slips 4% premarket on soft Fresenius guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Blind Spots in Investing – GuruFocus.com” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FTC is Said to Approve Sale of DaVita (DVA) Unit to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

