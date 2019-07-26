American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Decreased Holding; Basswood Capital Management Holds Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 16,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,722 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.46 million, down from 181,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 487,465 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 23,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,211 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 62,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 545,814 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:APLE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 8,564 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 53,211 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 95,473 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 204,198 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 665,499 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 5,876 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Greenleaf Trust reported 67,659 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.39% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated has invested 0.77% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Caprock Gp Incorporated has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fcg Advsrs Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,587 shares. 5,300 are owned by Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.17% or 1,638 shares. 3,000 are owned by Horrell Cap Management.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,912 shares to 14,627 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 15,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Plc has 1.32M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.66% or 101,167 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 15,807 shares in its portfolio. Channing Lc reported 83,735 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,878 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct accumulated 175,365 shares. Farmers State Bank holds 0% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Logan Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 712,144 shares. Da Davidson And Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated holds 14,500 shares. 181,593 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Hldg. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 59 shares. Bokf Na holds 94,433 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $310,397 activity.