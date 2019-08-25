American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Claar Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Macy’s (M) Stake Maintained by General American Investors Company Inc

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.37 million shares traded or 73.59% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,200 are owned by Fulton Savings Bank Na. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 2,129 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.85% or 26,823 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 292 shares. 22,968 were accumulated by Barr E S And Comm. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 278,442 shares. 129 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn. Moreover, Cordasco has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pittenger Anderson invested in 61,260 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Td Asset Management owns 355,973 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 0.28% or 53,918 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund accumulated 8,771 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 19,438 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Lc. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.32% or 1.47M shares.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 14,298 shares to 134,471 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,285 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Products (NYSE:AVP).

