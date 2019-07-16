American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Claar Advisors Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Its Position by $326,600

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $210.7. About 1.42 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, down from 149,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 5.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 172,929 shares. Davenport Com Limited Liability Company holds 2.45% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 996,063 shares. Bb&T Limited Com reported 41,080 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 370,978 are owned by Sei. Howland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 252,686 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 20 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability owns 3,245 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl invested in 0.03% or 15,121 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 11,809 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research holds 0.7% or 638,882 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests holds 125,716 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 567,634 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 89,823 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Lara Gustavo sold $526,760.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 61,031 shares to 378,402 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 18,188 shares stake. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 21,070 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 2.81 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 4,542 shares. 714,883 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,965 shares. Barnett & invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 19,149 were reported by Autus Asset Mgmt Lc. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). California-based Focused Limited has invested 3.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,704 shares. Bridges Inv accumulated 65,100 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,203 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 0.23% stake. Caprock Group Inc Inc owns 39,096 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.