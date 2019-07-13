American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Cut Its Stake; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $1.12 Million; Share Value Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 9,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,393 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 64,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 22.54 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14,872 shares to 25,970 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 65,386 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 1.93% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 3.57 million shares. Community Fincl Bank Na has 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,207 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 10,936 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Van Den Berg I holds 1,815 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co reported 16 shares. Moreover, Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Scholtz And has 47,615 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 28,566 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 56,699 shares. Financial Counselors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

