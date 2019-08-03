American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake by $25.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 999,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 814,892 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 5.26M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 20/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to co-develop solar array that will power its 13 properties on the Las Vegas Strip; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 39.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 12,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 19,438 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 32,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $168.42 million for 22.38 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 2.30M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 34,773 shares stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). James Inv Research stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Landscape Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 357,102 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moreover, Advent Mngmt De has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 8,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 786,355 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Limited holds 0.02% or 89,268 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 1.17 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Architects owns 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 339 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 603,744 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 144,507 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. On Wednesday, May 8 SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 800,000 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31M shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

