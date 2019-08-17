American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased Position by $5.56 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 224,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.50 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.35 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83 million shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 1,169 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 728 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 242,236 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.5% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 204,198 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bruni J V stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Country National Bank owns 28 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri invested 1.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1,070 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Management Lc, Florida-based fund reported 2,106 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,417 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 11,424 shares stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackenzie Corporation has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,900 shares. 86,716 were accumulated by Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company. 52,061 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap Llc. Fincl Advantage Inc holds 0.01% or 100 shares. 2.10M were accumulated by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Geode Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.11% or 42.33 million shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,065 shares. Bellecapital reported 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chou Assocs Mngmt Incorporated holds 109,275 shares. Bristol John W & holds 2.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.00M shares. Jupiter Asset invested in 251,782 shares. 34.78 million were reported by Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.