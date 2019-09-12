American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose While Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Its Position; Cacti Asset Management Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $561,000

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 69,259 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16 million, down from 71,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 2.98 million shares traded or 63.54% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 206,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.37M, up from 203,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 1.85M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 17/05/2018 – Sridhar Natarajan: Scoop: Goldman cuts loose from Hovnanian CDS trade. Dumps a big chunk of its holdings that had pitted it; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $55 million to settle forex claims by Fed; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira Immunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 14,000 shares to 13,750 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,648 shares to 55,196 shares, valued at $10.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

