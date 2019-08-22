American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose While Ems Capital LP Has Lowered by $600,936 Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Allstate Has Lowered Stake

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 4,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,869 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 105,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $227.38. About 1.21 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 154 were reported by Jcic Asset Mngmt. Btc Cap has 78,944 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 537,822 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 753,675 shares. Osterweis Capital Inc holds 0.03% or 3,702 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Ny stated it has 21,632 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsrs LP owns 1,935 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd invested in 0.33% or 16,000 shares. Df Dent & Company reported 10,453 shares stake. Stack Finance Mngmt owns 2.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 141,465 shares. Guardian owns 0.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 350,114 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Co invested in 0.63% or 23,156 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 228,813 shares. National Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 26,008 shares. Diversified Co reported 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 218,476 shares to 497,014 shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO).