American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Cut Holding; As Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Lifted Its Holding

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $224.18. About 2.28 million shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 26,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 480,763 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.97M, up from 454,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 360,043 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.98% or 19,995 shares. The California-based United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ruggie Capital has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Blair William & Communications Il accumulated 558,141 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.01% or 255 shares. 54,203 are held by Bancorporation Of The West. First Heartland Consultants reported 2,369 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs invested in 0.14% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Sterling Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tributary Cap Limited Company holds 0.07% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 9,523 shares. Colony Group Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,063 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 44,886 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.67% or 49,504 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership holds 55,882 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 146,291 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $156.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,098 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

