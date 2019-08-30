American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose While Broad Run Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $609,804

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 224,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.50 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 22,787 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 90,479 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj stated it has 0.2% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Massachusetts-based De Burlo Grp has invested 2.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 97,694 were accumulated by Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust Communications. Hightower Lc holds 0.08% or 62,439 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co invested in 1,369 shares. 1.73M are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.05% or 24,900 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co reported 1,251 shares. Lincoln National accumulated 0.05% or 6,110 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 103,057 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 3.65M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Muzinich Incorporated reported 1,317 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Sale of Assets for $2.4 Billion – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.