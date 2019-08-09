American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose While Telemus Capital Has Cut Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Glenview State Bank Trust Upped Holding

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.47. About 191,115 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 44,168 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 50,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $223.54. About 55,706 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset Rech & Management Llc holds 0.31% or 293 shares. 39,436 were reported by Country Bancshares. 4,889 are owned by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 393,681 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Axiom Investors Limited Co De accumulated 57,527 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Chatham Capital Group holds 0.11% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York stated it has 31,764 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,149 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Co reported 3,813 shares. Generation Invest Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,786 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability owns 1,571 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 11,246 are held by Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested in 914 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 106,765 shares to 177,526 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 39,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Co owns 406 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Lp reported 3,793 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 358 shares. Andra Ap owns 28,800 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,261 shares. Condor Mngmt holds 0.46% or 14,465 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,373 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 22,610 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0.31% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited holds 0.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 20,000 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 5,744 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Yhb Advsr Inc reported 1,182 shares. Coldstream Mgmt Inc has 14,320 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Co Nj accumulated 1,683 shares.