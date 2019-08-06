American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose While Ems Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $600,936; Cognizant(Ctsh) (CTSH) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Cut Its Position by $708,696 as Share Price Declined

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant(Ctsh) (CTSH) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 9,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 39,954 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 49,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant(Ctsh) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 1.33 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $216.18. About 614,570 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3,395 shares. Palisade Capital Nj accumulated 0.01% or 1,683 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd has invested 2.49% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Psagot House Ltd invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ems LP owns 2,914 shares. Sandler Cap Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Whitnell Co owns 1,149 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 66,200 shares. Ipswich Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 2,820 shares. 319,913 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Cls Investments Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Coldstream Cap Management holds 14,320 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 6,900 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $71.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Sale of Assets for $2.4 Billion – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cognizant Names Sandra Wijnberg to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 85,379 shares to 136,789 shares, valued at $24.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 7,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 581 shares. Susquehanna Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 27,181 are held by First Allied Advisory. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust Company holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M owns 373,286 shares. 7,312 are held by Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company. Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 27,564 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 8,450 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Llc has invested 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 30,400 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) reported 224,146 shares stake. Td Asset has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 4.72 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 1.44M shares.