American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose While American Trust Investment Advisors Decreased Position; As Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose, Raymond James Trust Lowered by $510,468 Its Holding

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 11,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $224.68. About 310,065 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 46,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 51,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $120.05. About 433,051 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.33 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 988 shares to 3,837 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.