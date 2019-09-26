American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose While Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Share Value Rose, Clearline Capital LP Lowered Its Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 310,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 814,897 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.16M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $223.34. About 764,292 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 256,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 101,605 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256,000, down from 358,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 83,043 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 470,609 shares to 558,924 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 781,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MDCA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 1.16% less from 48.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 20,413 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.60 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Limited Co has 25,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 29,121 shares in its portfolio. Bain Capital Credit LP holds 3.05% or 1.73 million shares in its portfolio. Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.43M shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Legal And General Group Pcl has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). California State Teachers Retirement owns 88,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Management holds 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 26,347 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 31,339 shares. Fmr Llc reported 1.98M shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 64,019 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Comm Incorporated.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,891 activity. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE had bought 17,832 shares worth $51,891.

