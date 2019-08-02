American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose While Telos Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.56 Million; John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Shareholder Mathes Company Upped Its Holding

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 121,179 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $216.15. About 1.30M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter 2019 Series B Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tough Times Continue for These 2 Mall REITs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares to 52,595 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on October 31, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JBT Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Manufacturer of Electric Aviation Ground Support Equipment – PRNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Brady Corp (BRC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF: A Great Way to Play the Massive Growth – Profit Confidential” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Acquires Avure, a Leading Provider of High Pressure Processing Solutions – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 27, 2017.

