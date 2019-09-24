American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose While Proshare Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.42 Million; Petroleum & Resources Cut Its Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $2.92 Million

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 250,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.31 million, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 3.37M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 144,317 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.51 million, down from 151,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $225.19. About 1.06M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 59,074 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $85.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 23,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 21,695 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,549 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.69% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8.47M shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.39% or 4.26 million shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has 287 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj has 0.21% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Confluence Wealth Management Lc invested in 4,625 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.03M shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Altfest L J holds 0.32% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,903 shares. Iowa-based Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 0.85% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 5,003 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.29% or 243,834 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 1.64% or 72,014 shares. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) reported 38 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Amer Comml Bank owns 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 13,791 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.32% or 164,590 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,602 shares. Optimum Invest owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 737 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 6,834 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wunderlich Managemnt has 5,482 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2,185 shares. Investors has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jefferies Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Btr Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.81% stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 644,606 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley Assocs has invested 0.77% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

